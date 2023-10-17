- Snow, the world’s biggest-selling brand of beer, is mainly sold in what country?
- “I’ll Be There for You”, by The Rembrandts, was the theme song for what TV series?
- What American city has a main street known as The Strip?
- What famous 19th-century writer gave his name to a 250km walking route through rural France?
- What type of bread is made using wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria?
- What was the occupation of characters played on TV by Hugh Laurie, DeForest Kelley, Jane Seymour and George Clooney?
- Which is bigger, a tui or a blackbird?
- What country did Winston Churchill describe as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma”?
- In what organisation is a fully initiated member known as a “made man”?
- What is the English biblical name of the remote settlement on the Whanganui River known in Maori as Hiruhārama?
ANSWERS: 1. China; 2. Friends; 3. Las Vegas; 4. Robert Louis Stevenson; 5. Sourdough; 6. Doctor; 7. A tui; 8. Russia; 9. The Mafia; 10. Jerusalem.