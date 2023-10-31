- In what country would you find cities named Kamloops, Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat?
- What type of book was published by the American Noah Webster in 1806?
- Name the year in which New Zealand golfer Michael Campbell won the US Open, former prime minister David Lange died, and civil unions became legal in NZ.
- What Hawke’s Bay electorate takes its name from a river?
- On a map of Otago, what word follows Careys, Andersons and Macandrew?
- Who played the villainous Mr Freeze in the 1997 movie “Batman and Robin”: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jack Nicholson or Danny DeVito?
- What Latin American country is a major source of New Zealand’s bananas?
- Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are characters in what children’s TV series?
- What global sports competition is known by the initials CWC?
- The Australian towns of Andamooka and Lightning Ridge are associated with what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Canada; 2. A dictionary; 3. 2005; 4. Tukituki; 5. Bay; 6. Arnold Schwarzenegger; 7. Ecuador; 8. Teletubbies; 9. The Cricket World Cup; 10. Opals.