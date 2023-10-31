What type of book was published by the American Noah Webster in 1806? (Image: Getty)

In what country would you find cities named Kamloops, Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat? What type of book was published by the American Noah Webster in 1806? Name the year in which New Zealand golfer Michael Campbell won the US Open, former prime minister David Lange died, and civil unions became legal in NZ. What Hawke’s Bay electorate takes its name from a river? On a map of Otago, what word follows Careys, Andersons and Macandrew? Who played the villainous Mr Freeze in the 1997 movie “Batman and Robin”: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jack Nicholson or Danny DeVito? What Latin American country is a major source of New Zealand’s bananas? Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are characters in what children’s TV series? What global sports competition is known by the initials CWC? The Australian towns of Andamooka and Lightning Ridge are associated with what?





ANSWERS: 1. Canada; 2. A dictionary; 3. 2005; 4. Tukituki; 5. Bay; 6. Arnold Schwarzenegger; 7. Ecuador; 8. Teletubbies; 9. The Cricket World Cup; 10. Opals.