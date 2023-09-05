The extinct flightless bird called the dodo lived on what island? (Image: Getty)

Who is the oldest living former prime minister of New Zealand? What was the specialist event of Australian runner Cathy Freeman, who lit the Olympic flame and won a gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000? The extinct flightless bird called the dodo lived on what island? What was Donald Trump’s nickname – inspired by an Elton John song – for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un? What is the meaning of the word noisome: loud, evil-smelling or discourteous? What word preceded “Dreamin’” and “Girls” in the titles of 1960s hit songs? Complete the following line from a famous poem by Rupert Brooke: “There is some corner of a foreign field that is for ever ... ” What is the term for the female equivalent of a peacock? By changing one letter, what word meaning a rank in the army can be altered to one meaning a member of the ape family? What country has a parliament called the Duma?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Jim Bolger; 2. The 400 metres; 3. Mauritius; 4. Little Rocket Man; 5. Evil-smelling; 6. California; 7. England; 8. Peahen; 9. Private/primate; 10. Russia.