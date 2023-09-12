- Who wrote an influential 16th-century political work entitled “The Prince”?
- New Zealander Courtney Duncan is a four-time world champion in what sport?
- What fairy tale was known in French as “Le Petit Chaperon Rouge” and in German as “Rotkäppchen”?
- Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) is more commonly known as what?
- Garrick Tremain, Rod Emmerson, Sharon Murdoch and Al Nisbet made their names as what?
- There are no cactus plants in the Arabian Desert – true or false?
- What famous fictional character was pulled overboard and drowned after becoming entangled in a rope?
- The French call it a lycée. What is the English term?
- In Indian cooking, what is the term for meat roasted in a cylindrical clay oven?
- The TV series “Downton Abbey”, “Last of the Summer Wine” and “All Creatures Great and Small” were set in which English county?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Machiavelli; 2. Motocross; 3. Little Red Riding Hood; 4. Mad cow disease; 5. Cartoonists; 6. True; 7. Captain Ahab in Moby-Dick; 8. High school; 9. Tandoori; 10. Yorkshire.