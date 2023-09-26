Menu
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

What multinational, Canada-based entertainment company has a French name that means Circus of the Sun? (Image: NZME)
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
In Slavic languages, what is the equivalent of the name John?What multinational, Canada-based entertainment company has a French name that means Circus of the Sun?There aren't any penguins in the Arctic – true or false?Classical musician Julian Lloyd Webber (brother of Andrew) plays what instrument?Which is New Zealand’s highest town: Waiouru, Lake Tekapo or Twizel?What did the deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, novelist Ernest Hemingway and actress Margot Kidder have in common?The Indian state of Goa was a col...
