- What is the term for a cheap, disposable mobile phone of the type used by criminals to avoid detection?
- What building material has the initials MDF?
- What female MP and former National party cabinet minister has represented Taupō since 2008?
- A Chinese lantern is made from what?
- What European city was the setting for the movies ‘Hugo’, ‘Frantic’ and ‘Amelie’?
- Cucumber and mint are typical ingredients in what yoghurt-based Indian dish?
- What is the name of the dining and shopping precinct that surrounds Auckland’s main transportation hub?
- From which language do we get the words noodle, kindergarten and angst?
- What nickname did the Australian media give to multiple Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ian Thorpe?
- What fictional hero had enemies named Francisco Scaramanga, Xenia Onotopp and Oddjob?
ANSWERS: 1. Burner phone; 2. Medium-density fibreboard; 3. Louise Upston; 4. Paper; 5. Paris; 6. Raita; 7. Britomart; 8. German; 9. Thorpedo; 10. James Bond.