A Chinese lantern is made from what? (Image: Getty)

What is the term for a cheap, disposable mobile phone of the type used by criminals to avoid detection? What building material has the initials MDF? What female MP and former National party cabinet minister has represented Taupō since 2008? A Chinese lantern is made from what? What European city was the setting for the movies ‘Hugo’, ‘Frantic’ and ‘Amelie’? Cucumber and mint are typical ingredients in what yoghurt-based Indian dish? What is the name of the dining and shopping precinct that surrounds Auckland’s main transportation hub? From which language do we get the words noodle, kindergarten and angst? What nickname did the Australian media give to multiple Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ian Thorpe? What fictional hero had enemies named Francisco Scaramanga, Xenia Onotopp and Oddjob?





ANSWERS: 1. Burner phone; 2. Medium-density fibreboard; 3. Louise Upston; 4. Paper; 5. Paris; 6. Raita; 7. Britomart; 8. German; 9. Thorpedo; 10. James Bond.