What song by the rock band Survivor was used as the theme song for the 1982 film “Rocky III”? Between 1910 and 1945, Korea was under the control of what country? In a classic poster for a 1953 movie, what actor was pictured wearing a leather jacket and sitting astride a Triumph Thunderbird motorbike? What 1981 hit song mentioned a vegemite sandwich? What is the term for a 14-line poem with the rhythmic structure known as iambic pentameter? What 2003 animated film about a tropical fish became the best-selling DVD of all time? Bocce is the Italian version of what ball game? In chemistry and medicine, what is the term for a glass tube used to transfer liquids? Is the seahorse a fish, a crustacean or a marine reptile? What word is traditionally shouted by town criers to attract the public’s attention?





ANSWERS: 1. Eye of the Tiger; 2. Japan; 3. Marlon Brando (the movie was The Wild One); 4. Down Under, by Men at Work; 5. A sonnet; 6. Finding Nemo; 7. Petanque; 8. Pipette; 9. A fish; 10. Oyez.