- What song by the rock band Survivor was used as the theme song for the 1982 film “Rocky III”?
- Between 1910 and 1945, Korea was under the control of what country?
- In a classic poster for a 1953 movie, what actor was pictured wearing a leather jacket and sitting astride a Triumph Thunderbird motorbike?
- What 1981 hit song mentioned a vegemite sandwich?
- What is the term for a 14-line poem with the rhythmic structure known as iambic pentameter?
- What 2003 animated film about a tropical fish became the best-selling DVD of all time?
- Bocce is the Italian version of what ball game?
- In chemistry and medicine, what is the term for a glass tube used to transfer liquids?
- Is the seahorse a fish, a crustacean or a marine reptile?
- What word is traditionally shouted by town criers to attract the public’s attention?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Eye of the Tiger; 2. Japan; 3. Marlon Brando (the movie was The Wild One); 4. Down Under, by Men at Work; 5. A sonnet; 6. Finding Nemo; 7. Petanque; 8. Pipette; 9. A fish; 10. Oyez.