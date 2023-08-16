Name the year in which Joe Biden was inaugurated as the US President, Prince Philip (pictured) died, and US armed forces withdrew from Afghanistan. (Image: Getty)

The slogan “The truth is out there” originated in what TV series? Which is the highest-grossing Australian movie of all time: “Crocodile Dundee”, “Strictly Ballroom” or “The Adventures of Priscilla”? Who is New Zealand’s ambassador to Ireland? Name the year in which Joe Biden was inaugurated as the US President, Prince Philip died, and US armed forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Americans call it a levee. What is the NZ term? In a classic French children’s story by Jean de Brunhoff, what is the name of a baby elephant who leaves the jungle after his mother is shot dead? What device, named after a German physicist, is used to detect radioactivity? Which political party has Aotearoa as part of its official name? Rome’s international airport is named after which artist: Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo or Tintoretto? What word can precede store, strike or practice?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The X-Files; 2. Crocodile Dundee; 3. Trevor Mallard; 4. 2021; 5. Stopbank; 6. Babar; 7. A Geiger counter; 8. The Greens; 9. Leonardo da Vinci; 10. General.