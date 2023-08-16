- The slogan “The truth is out there” originated in what TV series?
- Which is the highest-grossing Australian movie of all time: “Crocodile Dundee”, “Strictly Ballroom” or “The Adventures of Priscilla”?
- Who is New Zealand’s ambassador to Ireland?
- Name the year in which Joe Biden was inaugurated as the US President, Prince Philip died, and US armed forces withdrew from Afghanistan.
- Americans call it a levee. What is the NZ term?
- In a classic French children’s story by Jean de Brunhoff, what is the name of a baby elephant who leaves the jungle after his mother is shot dead?
- What device, named after a German physicist, is used to detect radioactivity?
- Which political party has Aotearoa as part of its official name?
- Rome’s international airport is named after which artist: Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo or Tintoretto?
- What word can precede store, strike or practice?
ANSWERS: 1. The X-Files; 2. Crocodile Dundee; 3. Trevor Mallard; 4. 2021; 5. Stopbank; 6. Babar; 7. A Geiger counter; 8. The Greens; 9. Leonardo da Vinci; 10. General.