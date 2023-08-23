If you landed at Cristiano Ronaldo airport (pictured), what country would you be in? (Image: Getty)

What brief line from the 1982 hit film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was ranked No. 15 on the American Film Institute’s Top 100 Movie Quotes? What “war” began in 1945 and is considered to have ended in 1991? In which region would you find the Teviotdale Hills: Northland, Canterbury or Southland? If you landed at Cristiano Ronaldo airport, what country would you be in? Which two-word Italian term, usually used in connection with eating, means “in the fresh air”? What famous liquor brand has its home in Lynchburg, Tennessee? “The beast with two backs”, a phrase used by Shakespeare in “Othello”, is a metaphor for what? Who’s the oldest: Robert Redford, Al Pacino or Dustin Hoffman? What word can precede charge, version or story? What outdoor clothing brand was founded by an Australian with the first names Reginald Murray?





ANSWERS: 1. “E.T. phone home”; 2. The Cold War; 3. Canterbury; 4. Portugal; 5. Al fresco; 6. Jack Daniel’s; 7. Sexual intercourse; 8. Robert Redford; 9. Cover; 10. R M Williams.