- What brief line from the 1982 hit film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was ranked No. 15 on the American Film Institute’s Top 100 Movie Quotes?
- What “war” began in 1945 and is considered to have ended in 1991?
- In which region would you find the Teviotdale Hills: Northland, Canterbury or Southland?
- If you landed at Cristiano Ronaldo airport, what country would you be in?
- Which two-word Italian term, usually used in connection with eating, means “in the fresh air”?
- What famous liquor brand has its home in Lynchburg, Tennessee?
- “The beast with two backs”, a phrase used by Shakespeare in “Othello”, is a metaphor for what?
- Who’s the oldest: Robert Redford, Al Pacino or Dustin Hoffman?
- What word can precede charge, version or story?
- What outdoor clothing brand was founded by an Australian with the first names Reginald Murray?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. “E.T. phone home”; 2. The Cold War; 3. Canterbury; 4. Portugal; 5. Al fresco; 6. Jack Daniel’s; 7. Sexual intercourse; 8. Robert Redford; 9. Cover; 10. R M Williams.