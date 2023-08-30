TV presenter Hayley Holt contested the 2017 general election as a list candidate for what party? (Image: Getty)

In what Californian city would you find Cannery Row, made famous by the author John Steinbeck and now a tourist attraction? Scurvy is a disease caused by a deficiency of what? What TV sports show has featured former Black Cap Mark Richardson and Silver Fern Storm Purvis as presenters? In what city did New Zealand open its first diplomatic post? The Christian pilgrims who sailed to America on the Mayflower in 1620 departed from what English port? In Switzerland, what is the Jungfrau? What hit film of 1979 was inspired by the Joseph Conrad story “Heart of Darkness”? TV presenter Hayley Holt contested the 2017 general election as a list candidate for what party? In the US, to be given a pink slip means what? What breed of cow, a mainstay of the NZ dairy industry, originated on Britain’s Channel Islands?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Monterey; 2. Vitamin C; 3. The Crowd Goes Wild; 4. London; 5. Plymouth; 6. A mountain; 7. Apocalypse Now; 8. The Greens; 9. Dismissal from employment; 10. The jersey.