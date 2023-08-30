- In what Californian city would you find Cannery Row, made famous by the author John Steinbeck and now a tourist attraction?
- Scurvy is a disease caused by a deficiency of what?
- What TV sports show has featured former Black Cap Mark Richardson and Silver Fern Storm Purvis as presenters?
- In what city did New Zealand open its first diplomatic post?
- The Christian pilgrims who sailed to America on the Mayflower in 1620 departed from what English port?
- In Switzerland, what is the Jungfrau?
- What hit film of 1979 was inspired by the Joseph Conrad story “Heart of Darkness”?
- TV presenter Hayley Holt contested the 2017 general election as a list candidate for what party?
- In the US, to be given a pink slip means what?
- What breed of cow, a mainstay of the NZ dairy industry, originated on Britain’s Channel Islands?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Monterey; 2. Vitamin C; 3. The Crowd Goes Wild; 4. London; 5. Plymouth; 6. A mountain; 7. Apocalypse Now; 8. The Greens; 9. Dismissal from employment; 10. The jersey.