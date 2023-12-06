- Complete the following quotation, attributed to the ancient Greek playwright Aeschylus: “In war, the first casualty is …”
- In a 1979 hit song, what band took the long way home?
- The sinking of the whaling ship Essex in 1821 served as the inspiration for what?
- What word can precede cold, ground and room?
- In what town would you see a statue of All Blacks legend Colin Meads?
- Police officer Stewart Guthrie was posthumously awarded the George Cross, New Zealand’s highest civilian award for bravery, for his role in what incident?
- Margaret River is a winemaking region in which Australian state?
- What city hosted the first Olympic Games to be held in the Southern Hemisphere?
- Kelvin Heights is a suburb of what NZ town?
- If you were a member of the ’Ndrangheta, how would you make your living?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Truth; 2. Supertramp; 3. The novel Moby-Dick; 4. Common; 5. Te Kuiti; 6. The Aramoana massacre of 1990; 7. Western Australia; 8. Melbourne; 9. Queenstown; 10. From crime.