- Manuel, the waiter in the comedy series Fawlty Towers, came from what city?
- What American rock singer was backed by a band called the Heartbreakers?
- The influential open letter known as the Great Barrington Declaration related to what: climate change, gender identity or covid-19?
- Tipene is the Māori version of what common English male name?
- According to the Bible, who ordered that a dispute be settled by cutting a baby in half?
- What French phrase translates as “blow of mercy”?
- Nocturnal enurensis, a common childhood condition, is more commonly known as what?
- Where is the country of Suriname: South America, Africa or the Caribbean?
- What do the initials PVC stand for?
- What adjective describes a society or organisation in which religion has no official place?
ANSWERS: 1. Barcelona; 2. Tom Petty; 3. Covid-19; 4. Stephen; 5. King Solomon; 6. Coup de grace; 7. Bedwetting; 8. South America; 9. Polyvinyl chloride; 10. Secular.