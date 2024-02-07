- Which two New Zealanders – one female, one male – have won Academy Awards for acting?
- His first names are Robert Lawrence and he’s been described as the Stephen King of children’s literature. What is his surname?
- What type of musician is most likely to use a device called a capo?
- In a popular restaurant dish of the 1970s, what was served with chips in a basket?
- What Shakespearean character murders a king named Duncan?
- What is the term for a word that has the same sequence of letters in reverse, such as kayak or madam?
- Complete the title of a 1983 film starring David Bowie: “Merry Christmas Mister …”
- What city is located in the French region known as Ile-de-France?
- New Zealand war hero and governor general Lord Freyberg was qualified in which profession: dentistry, law or teaching?
- English writer Sue Townsend was famous for creating what character?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Anna Paquin and Russell Crowe; 2. Stine; 3. A guitarist; 4. Chicken; 5. Macbeth; 6. Palindrome; 7. Lawrence; 8. Paris; 9. Dentistry; 10. Adrian Mole.