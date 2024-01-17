  1. In 2016, who did the political chant “Lock her up!” refer to?
  2. What subject do people study at the London institution known as the Slade: music, drama or art?
  3. Complete the following saying: “Justice delayed is justice …”
  4. Complete the title of an epic 1984 crime film directed by Sergio Leone: “Once Upon a Time in …”
  5. On which day of the week was President John F Kennedy assassinated?
  6. Which sibling pop stars said they had only one argument, and it lasted 25 years: Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis, Ray and Dave Davies of the Kinks or Phil and Don Everly of the Everly Brothers?
  7. What word can precede centre, certain and end?
  8. What is the source of the saying “Pride comes before a fall”: the Bible, William Shakespeare or Aesop’s Fables?
  9. The Philippines won independence in 1898 from what country?
  10. After Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, which is NZ’s busiest airport?












Please scroll down for the answers:


























































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Hillary Clinton; 2. Art; 3. Denied; 4. America; 5. Friday; 6. Phil and Don Everly; 7. Dead; 8. The Bible; 9. Spain; 10. Queenstown.