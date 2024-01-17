- In 2016, who did the political chant “Lock her up!” refer to?
- What subject do people study at the London institution known as the Slade: music, drama or art?
- Complete the following saying: “Justice delayed is justice …”
- Complete the title of an epic 1984 crime film directed by Sergio Leone: “Once Upon a Time in …”
- On which day of the week was President John F Kennedy assassinated?
- Which sibling pop stars said they had only one argument, and it lasted 25 years: Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis, Ray and Dave Davies of the Kinks or Phil and Don Everly of the Everly Brothers?
- What word can precede centre, certain and end?
- What is the source of the saying “Pride comes before a fall”: the Bible, William Shakespeare or Aesop’s Fables?
- The Philippines won independence in 1898 from what country?
- After Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, which is NZ’s busiest airport?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hillary Clinton; 2. Art; 3. Denied; 4. America; 5. Friday; 6. Phil and Don Everly; 7. Dead; 8. The Bible; 9. Spain; 10. Queenstown.