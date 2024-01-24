- “Nobby” is traditionally a nickname for men with what surname?
- According to legend, what birds saved ancient Rome by noisily warning of an invading army?
- In which part of NZ would you find Wet Jacket Arm?
- The conflict-prone area known as the North-West Frontier, once part of the British Empire, is now in what country?
- What English city’s name can precede the words comma, blue and shirt?
- What country singer recorded a landmark 1975 album called “Red Headed Stranger”?
- The biblical figures Caspar, Balthasar and Melchior are collectively known as what?
- What popular video game has the initials GTA?
- What electorate has been represented in Parliament by John Carter, Winston Peters and Willow-Jean Prime?
- Kirkland is the house brand of what major US-based international retail chain?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Clark; 2. Geese; 3. Fiordland; 4. Pakistan; 5. Oxford; 6. Willie Nelson; 7. The Three Kings or the Three Wise Men; 8. Grand Theft Auto; 9. Northland; 10. Costco.