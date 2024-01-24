What popular video game has the initials GTA? (Image: Getty)

“Nobby” is traditionally a nickname for men with what surname? According to legend, what birds saved ancient Rome by noisily warning of an invading army? In which part of NZ would you find Wet Jacket Arm? The conflict-prone area known as the North-West Frontier, once part of the British Empire, is now in what country? What English city’s name can precede the words comma, blue and shirt? What country singer recorded a landmark 1975 album called “Red Headed Stranger”? The biblical figures Caspar, Balthasar and Melchior are collectively known as what? What popular video game has the initials GTA? What electorate has been represented in Parliament by John Carter, Winston Peters and Willow-Jean Prime? Kirkland is the house brand of what major US-based international retail chain?

















































ANSWERS: 1. Clark; 2. Geese; 3. Fiordland; 4. Pakistan; 5. Oxford; 6. Willie Nelson; 7. The Three Kings or the Three Wise Men; 8. Grand Theft Auto; 9. Northland; 10. Costco.