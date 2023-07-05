- The 15th-century Romanian leader known as Vlad the Impaler was the inspiration for what famous fictional character?
- Who made her last screen appearance in the 1961 film ‘The Misfits’?
- What is the term for a musical item consisting of brief extracts from several tunes that have been combined to form a continuous whole?
- The Siege of Mafeking (1899-1900) happened in what country?
- ‘Money Makes the World Go Around’ is a song from which musical: ‘Cabaret’, ‘Oliver!’ or ‘Fiddler on the Roof’?
- What is the term for someone who eats fish but not meat?
- Complete the three factors often used in criminal law to establish guilt: means, motive and …
- What country observes a traditional ritual called Welcome to Country?
- According to Forbes magazine, who is the richest female musician in US history with music as her sole primary source of income: Madonna, Beyonce or Taylor Swift?
- Lex Luthor is the nemesis of what comic-book character?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Count Dracula; 2. Marilyn Monroe; 3. Medley; 4. South Africa; 5. Cabaret; 6. Pescatarian; 7. Opportunity; 8. Australia; 9. Taylor Swift; 10. Superman.