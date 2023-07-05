Lex Luthor is the nemesis of what comic-book character? (Image: Getty)

The 15th-century Romanian leader known as Vlad the Impaler was the inspiration for what famous fictional character? Who made her last screen appearance in the 1961 film ‘The Misfits’? What is the term for a musical item consisting of brief extracts from several tunes that have been combined to form a continuous whole? The Siege of Mafeking (1899-1900) happened in what country? ‘Money Makes the World Go Around’ is a song from which musical: ‘Cabaret’, ‘Oliver!’ or ‘Fiddler on the Roof’? What is the term for someone who eats fish but not meat? Complete the three factors often used in criminal law to establish guilt: means, motive and … What country observes a traditional ritual called Welcome to Country? According to Forbes magazine, who is the richest female musician in US history with music as her sole primary source of income: Madonna, Beyonce or Taylor Swift? Lex Luthor is the nemesis of what comic-book character?





ANSWERS: 1. Count Dracula; 2. Marilyn Monroe; 3. Medley; 4. South Africa; 5. Cabaret; 6. Pescatarian; 7. Opportunity; 8. Australia; 9. Taylor Swift; 10. Superman.