- Name the year in which Peter Snell won two Olympic gold medals, Ray Columbus and the Invaders recorded the hit song ‘She’s a Mod’ and Tip Top launched the Trumpet.
- Which social media platform has the most users: TikTok, WhatsApp or Twitter?
- What is the English name of the bird known to Maori as the karearea?
- What two singers – one British, one American – sang together on the 1987 hit ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’?
- What city calls itself the city that never sleeps?
- What is the English translation of the French saying, “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose”?
- A key grip is an essential worker in what industry?
- In what New Zealand city would you find Tunnel Beach, so named because a tunnel provides access to it?
- What country has an enclave on the Baltic Sea called an oblast?
- What is the term for the large bucket carried by helicopters engaged in aerial firefighting?
ANSWERS: 1. 1964; 2. WhatsApp; 3. The New Zealand falcon; 4. George Michael and Aretha Franklin; 5. New York; 6. The more things change, the more they stay the same; 7. Film and TV production; 8. Dunedin; 9. Russia; 10. Monsoon bucket.