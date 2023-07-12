In what New Zealand city would you find Tunnel Beach, so named because a tunnel provides access to it? (Image: Getty)

Name the year in which Peter Snell won two Olympic gold medals, Ray Columbus and the Invaders recorded the hit song ‘She’s a Mod’ and Tip Top launched the Trumpet. Which social media platform has the most users: TikTok, WhatsApp or Twitter? What is the English name of the bird known to Maori as the karearea? What two singers – one British, one American – sang together on the 1987 hit ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’? What city calls itself the city that never sleeps? What is the English translation of the French saying, “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose”? A key grip is an essential worker in what industry? In what New Zealand city would you find Tunnel Beach, so named because a tunnel provides access to it? What country has an enclave on the Baltic Sea called an oblast? What is the term for the large bucket carried by helicopters engaged in aerial firefighting?

ANSWERS: 1. 1964; 2. WhatsApp; 3. The New Zealand falcon; 4. George Michael and Aretha Franklin; 5. New York; 6. The more things change, the more they stay the same; 7. Film and TV production; 8. Dunedin; 9. Russia; 10. Monsoon bucket.