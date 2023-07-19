In which American state would you find the Mojave Desert? (Image: Getty)

What was the name of Lady Penelope’s chauffeur in the TV series ‘Thunderbirds’? According to an old saying, what does familiarity breed? Sir Geoffrey de Havilland was famous for designing what: buildings, aircraft or cars? What is the minimum age for a full driver’s licence? What New Zealander wrote the scripts for the films ‘The Theory of Everything’, ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’? What word can precede flow, cow or machine? “Yada yada yada” was a recurring phrase in which TV series; ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’ or ‘The Big Bang Theory’? In which American state would you find the Mojave Desert? What dairy product is made from lactobacillus bulgaricus and streptococcus thermophilus? Which town has the biggest population: Whakatane, Ashburton or Taupo?





ANSWERS: 1. Parker; 2. Contempt; 3. Aircraft; 4. 18 (unless the applicant has done an advanced driving course); 5. Anthony McCarten; 6. Cash; 7. Seinfeld; 8. California; 9. Yoghurt; 10. Taupo.