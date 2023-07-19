- What was the name of Lady Penelope’s chauffeur in the TV series ‘Thunderbirds’?
- According to an old saying, what does familiarity breed?
- Sir Geoffrey de Havilland was famous for designing what: buildings, aircraft or cars?
- What is the minimum age for a full driver’s licence?
- What New Zealander wrote the scripts for the films ‘The Theory of Everything’, ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?
- What word can precede flow, cow or machine?
- “Yada yada yada” was a recurring phrase in which TV series; ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’ or ‘The Big Bang Theory’?
- In which American state would you find the Mojave Desert?
- What dairy product is made from lactobacillus bulgaricus and streptococcus thermophilus?
- Which town has the biggest population: Whakatane, Ashburton or Taupo?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Parker; 2. Contempt; 3. Aircraft; 4. 18 (unless the applicant has done an advanced driving course); 5. Anthony McCarten; 6. Cash; 7. Seinfeld; 8. California; 9. Yoghurt; 10. Taupo.