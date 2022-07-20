- When both Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson are out of the country, which member of the cabinet serves as acting prime minister?
- Which park was gifted to Auckland to mark a visit by the Duke of Cornwall in 1901?
- In the New Zealand media, who are Catriona MacLeod and Nicola Wright?
- Which tennis player won the first of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the French Open in 2005?
- Which record spent longest at No 1 on the Billboard album chart: Thriller by Michael Jackson, Rumours by Fleetwood Mac or the soundtrack from the 1961 movie West Side Story?
- Which nationwide housing construction company took its name from its founders, Waikato couple Jenny and Ian Patton?
- Which 2000 film told the story of an ill-fated fishing boat named the Andrea Gail?
- Which capital city is known by its inhabitants as Praha?
- Which 1992 Quentin Tarantino crime film became famous for its soundtrack of 1970s hits including Stuck in the Middle with You?
- What did colonial-era Māori call waipiro, meaning “stinking water”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Kelvin Davis; 2. Cornwall Park; 3. RNZ newsreaders; 4. Rafael Nadal; 5. West Side Story; 6. Jennian Homes; 7. The Perfect Storm; 8. Prague; 9. Reservoir Dogs; 10. Alcohol.