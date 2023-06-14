Menu
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Venice is located on what sea? (Image: Getty)
The Quizmaster
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Name the decade in which Metro magazine was launched, ‘E Ipo’ by Prince Tui Teka topped the pop chart and a horse named Kiwi won the Melbourne Cup.Mail sent to MPs by private individuals is delivered free of charge – true or false?Complete the full name of the international treaty known as CITES: Convention on International Trade in …What was the signature dish of the Italian-American restaurateur Caesar Cardini?What former New Zealand cricket captain is the head coach of Indian Premier League team the Chennai Kings?Ven...
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
Economy

Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ

A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:32am
Primary Sector

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'

The prime minister also ruled out a much-speculated fertiliser tax.

Riley Kennedy 10:20am
Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'
Media

Radio NZ appoints panel to investigate news edits

So far, 22 articles have been uncovered with edits or introduced content.

Daniel Dunkley 9:40am
Radio NZ appoints panel to investigate news edits

