- ‘The Irishman’, ‘The Long Good Friday’ and ‘The Departed’ were examples of what movie genre?
- Huhana is the Māori version of what English female name?
- What 1980s soul singer performed at the coronation concert for King Charles?
- Catherine Healy was made a Dame in 2018 for her services to members of what occupational group?
- Tristan da Cunha is a group of islands in which ocean?
- In what long-running TV comedy series did Ray Romano play a character loosely based on himself?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a place where food is stored can be altered to one meaning an overhead structure supporting equipment such as signals?
- What Northland town calls itself the Kumara Capital of the World?
- Complete the name of the title character in a series of best-selling children’s books by the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren: Pippi …
- What two team sports include a position known as shortstop?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Gangster movies; 2. Susan; 3. Lionel Richie; 4. Sex workers; 5. The Atlantic; 6. Everybody Loves Raymond; 7. Pantry/gantry; 8. Dargaville; 9. Longstocking; 10. Softball and baseball.