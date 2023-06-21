Tristan da Cunha is a group of islands in which ocean? (Image: Getty)

‘The Irishman’, ‘The Long Good Friday’ and ‘The Departed’ were examples of what movie genre? Huhana is the Māori version of what English female name? What 1980s soul singer performed at the coronation concert for King Charles? Catherine Healy was made a Dame in 2018 for her services to members of what occupational group? Tristan da Cunha is a group of islands in which ocean? In what long-running TV comedy series did Ray Romano play a character loosely based on himself? By changing one letter, what word meaning a place where food is stored can be altered to one meaning an overhead structure supporting equipment such as signals? What Northland town calls itself the Kumara Capital of the World? Complete the name of the title character in a series of best-selling children’s books by the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren: Pippi … What two team sports include a position known as shortstop?

Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Gangster movies; 2. Susan; 3. Lionel Richie; 4. Sex workers; 5. The Atlantic; 6. Everybody Loves Raymond; 7. Pantry/gantry; 8. Dargaville; 9. Longstocking; 10. Softball and baseball.