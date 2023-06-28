The Dandenong Range overlooks which Australian city? (Image: Getty)

What name is shared by an English folk hero, the sidekick of a famous DC Comics character and a species of bird? In what profession is the phrase “my learned friend” used? In the titles of hit songs by Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Elvis Presley, what word precedes Jeannie, Lies and Sister? What NZ chef hosted the TV series ‘The Free Range Cook’? Name the decade in which Dr Seuss wrote ‘The Cat in the Hat’, the Frisbee was launched and the first Pizza Hut outlet opened in the US. What is the colour of the leader’s jersey in a multi-day cycle race? Which is the source of the saying that a leopard can’t change its spots: Shakespeare, the Bible or Aesop’s Fables? The Dandenong Range overlooks which Australian city? The name of the Italian national football team, the Azzurri, means what in English? Pencil, toothbrush and handlebar are styles of what?

The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.

For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





































ANSWERS: 1. Robin; 2. Law; 3. Little; 4. Annabel Langbein; 5. The 1950s; 6. Yellow; 7. The Bible; 8. Melbourne; 9. The Blues; 10. Moustache.