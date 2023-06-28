- What name is shared by an English folk hero, the sidekick of a famous DC Comics character and a species of bird?
- In what profession is the phrase “my learned friend” used?
- In the titles of hit songs by Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Elvis Presley, what word precedes Jeannie, Lies and Sister?
- What NZ chef hosted the TV series ‘The Free Range Cook’?
- Name the decade in which Dr Seuss wrote ‘The Cat in the Hat’, the Frisbee was launched and the first Pizza Hut outlet opened in the US.
- What is the colour of the leader’s jersey in a multi-day cycle race?
- Which is the source of the saying that a leopard can’t change its spots: Shakespeare, the Bible or Aesop’s Fables?
- The Dandenong Range overlooks which Australian city?
- The name of the Italian national football team, the Azzurri, means what in English?
- Pencil, toothbrush and handlebar are styles of what?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Robin; 2. Law; 3. Little; 4. Annabel Langbein; 5. The 1950s; 6. Yellow; 7. The Bible; 8. Melbourne; 9. The Blues; 10. Moustache.