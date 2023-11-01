What historical figure was played by Judi Dench in the 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love”? (Image: Getty)

What historical figure was played by Judi Dench in the 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love”? Huhana is the Māori version of what English name? In Britain, HS2 refers to a controversial project in which field: science, transport or education? The phrase “joyful and triumphant” occurs in what Christmas carol? Deuxième Grands Cru Classé is a ranking awarded to what? What 2007 epic film, the third in a series, had the subtitle “At World’s End”? According to DOC, which animals are the greatest threat to adult kiwi: stoats, dogs or feral cats? What does the A stand for in the acronym Aukus? In the 2023 general election, which three seats were won by the Greens? What medical term is derived from a Latin word meaning muscular pain?

Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















ANSWERS: 1. Queen Elizabeth I; 2. Susan; 3. Transport (it’s a high-speed railway line); 4. O Come All Ye Faithful; 5. Wine; 6. Pirates of the Caribbean; 7. Dogs; 8. Australia; 9. Auckland Central, Wellington Central and Rongotai; 10. Myalgia.