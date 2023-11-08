US Vice President Kamala Harris was previously a senator for which state? (Image: Getty)

Dirk Hartog Island is part of what country? What is the French title of a classic poem by John Keats that starts with the line: “O what can ail thee, knight-at-arms?”? In the words of a 1964 Brazilian hit song, who was tall and tanned and young and lovely? In a nursery rhyme, who climbed up the spout? Complete the title of a 1964 novel that became a film in 1989: “Last Exit to ...” In sports results, what do the letters DNF stand for? What collective nickname is used to describe the tornado-prone states of America’s Great Plains? The Russian city of Sochi is located on what body of water? Besides South Africa and South Korea, what other country has a name that begins with “South”? US Vice President Kamala Harris was previously a senator for which state?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Australia; 2. La Belle Dame sans Merci (The Beautiful Lady without Mercy); 3. The Girl from Ipanema; 4. Incy Wincy Spider; 5. Brooklyn; 6. Did not finish; 7. Tornado Alley; 8. The Black Sea; 9. South Sudan; 10. California.