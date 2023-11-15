No 11 Downing St is traditionally the residence of which British cabinet minister? (Image: Getty)

Which chain came to New Zealand first: Starbucks, Wendy’s or Carl’s Jr? In what country would you see the ancient city of Petra? What word meaning “move quickly” was used as an urgent order to Royal Air Force pilots to intercept enemy aircraft? Which state is America’s largest producer of potatoes? No 11 Downing St is traditionally the residence of which British cabinet minister? Complete the title of a hit song by Cher: “Gypsies, Tramps and … ” What is the term for the action in which a paddler uses body motion to right a capsized kayak? The Heaphy Track passes through what national park? What traditional French sauce often includes mushrooms and has a name that translates as hunter’s sauce? What country has a right-wing political party known by the letters AfD?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Wendy’s (1988); 2. Jordan; 3. Scramble; 4. Idaho; 5. The Chancellor of the Exchequer; 6. Thieves; 7. Eskimo roll; 8. Kahurangi; 9. Chasseur sauce; 10. Germany.