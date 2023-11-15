- Which chain came to New Zealand first: Starbucks, Wendy’s or Carl’s Jr?
- In what country would you see the ancient city of Petra?
- What word meaning “move quickly” was used as an urgent order to Royal Air Force pilots to intercept enemy aircraft?
- Which state is America’s largest producer of potatoes?
- No 11 Downing St is traditionally the residence of which British cabinet minister?
- Complete the title of a hit song by Cher: “Gypsies, Tramps and … ”
- What is the term for the action in which a paddler uses body motion to right a capsized kayak?
- The Heaphy Track passes through what national park?
- What traditional French sauce often includes mushrooms and has a name that translates as hunter’s sauce?
- What country has a right-wing political party known by the letters AfD?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Wendy’s (1988); 2. Jordan; 3. Scramble; 4. Idaho; 5. The Chancellor of the Exchequer; 6. Thieves; 7. Eskimo roll; 8. Kahurangi; 9. Chasseur sauce; 10. Germany.