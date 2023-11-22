Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry (right and middle) were famous as what? (Image: Getty)

“Good things take time” is an advertising slogan for what NZ brand? What is a clerihew: an architectural feature, an item of clothing or a type of poem? What species of bird has become a metaphor for a major unforeseen event? In the words of a 1980 hit song, what type of night did Eddie Rabbitt love? Capercaillie is a Scottish word meaning what: a species of bird, a traditional meal or a celebration? What celebrity cook is co-owner of Otago’s Royalburn Station? Who won the Best Actress Oscar for her breakthrough role in the 1968 movie “Funny Girl”? What word can follow computer, nail or single? The Sykes-Picot agreement was an historic treaty that affected which part of the world: The Middle East, South Africa or India? Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry were famous as what?





ANSWERS: 1. Mainland cheese; 2. A type of poem; 3. The black swan; 4. A rainy night; 5. A bird; 6. Nadia Lim; 7. Barbra Streisand; 8. File; 9. The Middle East; 10. Songwriters.