- “Good things take time” is an advertising slogan for what NZ brand?
- What is a clerihew: an architectural feature, an item of clothing or a type of poem?
- What species of bird has become a metaphor for a major unforeseen event?
- In the words of a 1980 hit song, what type of night did Eddie Rabbitt love?
- Capercaillie is a Scottish word meaning what: a species of bird, a traditional meal or a celebration?
- What celebrity cook is co-owner of Otago’s Royalburn Station?
- Who won the Best Actress Oscar for her breakthrough role in the 1968 movie “Funny Girl”?
- What word can follow computer, nail or single?
- The Sykes-Picot agreement was an historic treaty that affected which part of the world: The Middle East, South Africa or India?
- Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry were famous as what?
ANSWERS: 1. Mainland cheese; 2. A type of poem; 3. The black swan; 4. A rainy night; 5. A bird; 6. Nadia Lim; 7. Barbra Streisand; 8. File; 9. The Middle East; 10. Songwriters.