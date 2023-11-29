- Harvey and Jeanette Crewe’s daughter, whose parents were murdered at Pukekawa in 1970, has what first name?
- What female name is derived from a Latin word meaning “lioness”?
- Extreme fear of birds is known as what: aviaphobia, ornithophobia or entomophobia?
- Milan’s Teatro alla Scala specialises in what form of entertainment?
- New Zealand country singer and songwriter Tami Neilson was born in what country?
- What natural feature would you find at Morere, Miranda and Maruia?
- Who is ranked highest on the American Film Institute’s list of female screen legends: Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe or Katharine Hepburn?
- Queen Salote ruled what country?
- The now-defunct international companies Sabena, UTA and Braniff operated what type of business?
- Three Lamps is an historic neighbourhood in what city?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Rochelle; 2. Leonie; 3. Ornithophobia; 4. Opera; 5. Canada; 6. Hot springs; 7. Katharine Hepburn; 8. Tonga; 9. Airlines; 10. Auckland.