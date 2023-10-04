- Complete the following line from a 1960s hit song: “It’s my party, and I’ll …”
- What famous writer had the first names John Ronald Reuel?
- Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) took her stage name from the title of a 1984 hit song by what British rock band?
- On a map of Sydney, what word follows Double, Watsons, Lady and Rose?
- What New Zealand magazine has been edited by Warwick Roger, Bill Ralston, Nicola Legat and Simon Wilson?
- The nationwide trucking company Majestic specialises in carrying what?
- What is the meaning of the French word tristesse: delight, surprise or sadness?
- What popular Australian band of the 1970s and 80s was known by the initials LRB?
- In the US, what breed of dog is traditionally kept as a mascot by fire brigades?
- What town in the Indian part of the Himalayas gave its name to a type of tea?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Cry if I want to; 2. J R R Tolkien; 3. Queen (the song was “Radio Ga Ga”); 4. Bay; 5. Metro; 6. Horses; 7. Sadness; 8. The Little River Band; 9. The Dalmatian; 10. Darjeeling.