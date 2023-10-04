Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) took her stage name from the title of a 1984 hit song by what British rock band? (Image: Getty)

Complete the following line from a 1960s hit song: “It’s my party, and I’ll …” What famous writer had the first names John Ronald Reuel? Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) took her stage name from the title of a 1984 hit song by what British rock band? On a map of Sydney, what word follows Double, Watsons, Lady and Rose? What New Zealand magazine has been edited by Warwick Roger, Bill Ralston, Nicola Legat and Simon Wilson? The nationwide trucking company Majestic specialises in carrying what? What is the meaning of the French word tristesse: delight, surprise or sadness? What popular Australian band of the 1970s and 80s was known by the initials LRB? In the US, what breed of dog is traditionally kept as a mascot by fire brigades? What town in the Indian part of the Himalayas gave its name to a type of tea?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Cry if I want to; 2. J R R Tolkien; 3. Queen (the song was “Radio Ga Ga”); 4. Bay; 5. Metro; 6. Horses; 7. Sadness; 8. The Little River Band; 9. The Dalmatian; 10. Darjeeling.