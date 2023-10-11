What hit film of 2010 was filmed in the Bay of Plenty township of Waihau Bay? (Image: Getty)

What hit film of 2010 was filmed in the Bay of Plenty township of Waihau Bay? Where is the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club based? What word can mean an unlikely chance occurrence, a parasitic flatworm or part of a whale’s tail? In a 1986 hit, who sang that you could leave your hat on? According to Irish folklore, what gift is acquired by kissing the blarney stone? If you mix red and blue, what colour do you get? In publishing and graphic design, what language is traditionally used in text that has been placed to show what a finished document will look like? What word can precede toast, kiss, dressing and bread? On a Monopoly board, what colour are Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus and Coventry Street? Complete the following saying: “Revenge is a dish best served …”





ANSWERS: 1. Boy; 2. Wimbledon; 3. Fluke; 4. Joe Cocker; 5. The gift of the gab (the ability to talk eloquently and persuasively); 6. Purple; 7. Latin; 8. French; 9. Yellow; 10. Cold.