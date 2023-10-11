- What hit film of 2010 was filmed in the Bay of Plenty township of Waihau Bay?
- Where is the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club based?
- What word can mean an unlikely chance occurrence, a parasitic flatworm or part of a whale’s tail?
- In a 1986 hit, who sang that you could leave your hat on?
- According to Irish folklore, what gift is acquired by kissing the blarney stone?
- If you mix red and blue, what colour do you get?
- In publishing and graphic design, what language is traditionally used in text that has been placed to show what a finished document will look like?
- What word can precede toast, kiss, dressing and bread?
- On a Monopoly board, what colour are Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus and Coventry Street?
- Complete the following saying: “Revenge is a dish best served …”
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Boy; 2. Wimbledon; 3. Fluke; 4. Joe Cocker; 5. The gift of the gab (the ability to talk eloquently and persuasively); 6. Purple; 7. Latin; 8. French; 9. Yellow; 10. Cold.