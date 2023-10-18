  1. Their first names were David, Stephen, Graham and Neil. What was the name of the singing group they formed?
  2. In what region would you find Lindisfarne College?
  3. What is a panjandrum – a loud noise, a pompous official or a brightly coloured carriage?
  4. Where would you see a Plimsoll line?
  5. Are the Enigma Variations a system of secret codes, a musical composition or an astronomical phenomenon?
  6. What was the surname of the three brothers in a classic novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky?
  7. By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning foolish can be changed to one meaning a preliminary version of a document?
  8. In a popular TV comedy series, who played a character named Cliff Huxtable?
  9. What character in a 19th-century novel had a name now used to describe any sinister person with hypnotic powers?
  10. Which does the German word “lieder” refer to: an item of clothing, a species of tree or a type of song?


Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].   






Please scroll down for the answers:  


 

ANSWERS: 1. Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; 2. Hawke’s Bay; 3. A pompous official; 4. On a ship’s hull; 5. A musical composition; 6. Karamazov; 7. Daft/draft; 8. Bill Cosby; 9. Svengali; 10. A type of song.