Their first names were David, Stephen, Graham and Neil. What was the name of the singing group they formed? In what region would you find Lindisfarne College? What is a panjandrum – a loud noise, a pompous official or a brightly coloured carriage? Where would you see a Plimsoll line? Are the Enigma Variations a system of secret codes, a musical composition or an astronomical phenomenon? What was the surname of the three brothers in a classic novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky? By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning foolish can be changed to one meaning a preliminary version of a document? In a popular TV comedy series, who played a character named Cliff Huxtable? What character in a 19th-century novel had a name now used to describe any sinister person with hypnotic powers? Which does the German word “lieder” refer to: an item of clothing, a species of tree or a type of song?





ANSWERS: 1. Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; 2. Hawke’s Bay; 3. A pompous official; 4. On a ship’s hull; 5. A musical composition; 6. Karamazov; 7. Daft/draft; 8. Bill Cosby; 9. Svengali; 10. A type of song.