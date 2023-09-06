- Who starred in the classic movies “Some Like It Hot”, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “The Seven Year Itch”?
- Waiheke Island is part of which electorate: Botany, East Coast Bays or Auckland Central?
- What nickname did the world media give General Norman Schwarzkopf, who led coalition forces in the Gulf War of 1990-91?
- Is remoulade a painting technique, a fabric or a sauce?
- Before he entered politics, what was the occupation of former Polish president Lech Walesa?
- On a world map, what word follows Red, Yellow and Black?
- What American sandwich shares its name with one of the six sons of Jacob in the Bible?
- Who sang that he saw a red door and wanted it painted black?
- What North Island town will host the New Zealand round of the Supercars motorsport championship in 2024?
- What is the English translation of the French phrase chemin de fer?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Marilyn Monroe; 2. Auckland Central; 3. Stormin’ Norman; 4. A sauce; 5. Electrician; 6. Sea; 7. The Reuben sandwich; 8. Mick Jagger; 9. Taupo; 10. Railway.