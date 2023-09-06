Waiheke Island is part of which electorate: Botany, East Coast Bays or Auckland Central? (Image: Getty)

Who starred in the classic movies “Some Like It Hot”, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “The Seven Year Itch”? Waiheke Island is part of which electorate: Botany, East Coast Bays or Auckland Central? What nickname did the world media give General Norman Schwarzkopf, who led coalition forces in the Gulf War of 1990-91? Is remoulade a painting technique, a fabric or a sauce? Before he entered politics, what was the occupation of former Polish president Lech Walesa? On a world map, what word follows Red, Yellow and Black? What American sandwich shares its name with one of the six sons of Jacob in the Bible? Who sang that he saw a red door and wanted it painted black? What North Island town will host the New Zealand round of the Supercars motorsport championship in 2024? What is the English translation of the French phrase chemin de fer?





ANSWERS: 1. Marilyn Monroe; 2. Auckland Central; 3. Stormin’ Norman; 4. A sauce; 5. Electrician; 6. Sea; 7. The Reuben sandwich; 8. Mick Jagger; 9. Taupo; 10. Railway.