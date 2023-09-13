- In which year were women first allowed to compete in the Olympic Games: 1900, 1924 or 1948?
- In the film industry, what do the letters SFX stand for?
- What three major religions are known as the Abrahamic religions because they all revere the Hebrew patriarch Abraham?
- Zandvoort, in the Netherlands, is a venue for what sport?
- What opera tells the story of a disabled black beggar living in the slums of Charleston, South Carolina?
- What New Zealand city has a student precinct called Castle Street?
- The children’s character Paddington Bear came from which country: Finland, Peru or France?
- What 2009 war film by Quentin Tarantino had a deliberately misspelled title?
- Jackson Bay marks the southernmost point of the state highway network in what New Zealand region?
- What African capital was formerly known as Salisbury?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 1900; 2. Special effects; 3. Judaism, Christianity and Islam; 4. Motor racing; 5. Porgy and Bess; 6. Dunedin; 7. Peru; 8. Inglourious Basterds; 9. The West Coast; 10. Harare.