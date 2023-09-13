Zandvoort (pictured), in the Netherlands, is a venue for what sport? (Image: Getty)

In which year were women first allowed to compete in the Olympic Games: 1900, 1924 or 1948? In the film industry, what do the letters SFX stand for? What three major religions are known as the Abrahamic religions because they all revere the Hebrew patriarch Abraham? Zandvoort, in the Netherlands, is a venue for what sport? What opera tells the story of a disabled black beggar living in the slums of Charleston, South Carolina? What New Zealand city has a student precinct called Castle Street? The children’s character Paddington Bear came from which country: Finland, Peru or France? What 2009 war film by Quentin Tarantino had a deliberately misspelled title? Jackson Bay marks the southernmost point of the state highway network in what New Zealand region? What African capital was formerly known as Salisbury?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. 1900; 2. Special effects; 3. Judaism, Christianity and Islam; 4. Motor racing; 5. Porgy and Bess; 6. Dunedin; 7. Peru; 8. Inglourious Basterds; 9. The West Coast; 10. Harare.