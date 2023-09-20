- Who holds the record for the most tries scored by an All Black: Christian Cullen, John Kirwan or Doug Howlett?
- What is the New Zealand term for the meat known in England as gammon?
- What word of Greek origin means a wealthy businessperson who also wields political power?
- The tourist island of Santorini is part of what country?
- If you ordered zuppa di pesce in an Italian restaurant, what would you be served?
- Which American state has had two governors who were former movie stars?
- What do fruits contain that vegetables don’t?
- “Brutal”, a book by the late sports writer Ron Palenski, was about NZ’s rugby relationship with what country?
- In a 1976 hit, who sang that he was in a New York state of mind?
- What singer and songwriter died when his private plane crashed off the California coast in 1997?
ANSWERS: 1. Doug Howlett; 2. Ham; 3. Oligarch; 4. Greece; 5. Soup made from fish or seafood; 6. California (Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger); 7. Seeds; 8. South Africa; 9. Billy Joel; 10. John Denver.