Who holds the record for the most tries scored by an All Black: Christian Cullen, John Kirwan or Doug Howlett? What is the New Zealand term for the meat known in England as gammon? What word of Greek origin means a wealthy businessperson who also wields political power? The tourist island of Santorini is part of what country? If you ordered zuppa di pesce in an Italian restaurant, what would you be served? Which American state has had two governors who were former movie stars? What do fruits contain that vegetables don’t? “Brutal”, a book by the late sports writer Ron Palenski, was about NZ’s rugby relationship with what country? In a 1976 hit, who sang that he was in a New York state of mind? What singer and songwriter died when his private plane crashed off the California coast in 1997?

Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Doug Howlett; 2. Ham; 3. Oligarch; 4. Greece; 5. Soup made from fish or seafood; 6. California (Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger); 7. Seeds; 8. South Africa; 9. Billy Joel; 10. John Denver.