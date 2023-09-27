Who followed Tony Abbott (pictured) as prime minister of Australia? (Image: Getty)

What type of pizza uses tomato, mozzarella and basil and takes its name from a 19th-century queen of Italy? Who followed Tony Abbott as prime minister of Australia? What was the occupation of fictional characters named Pennyworth, Lurch, Jeeves and Passepartout? What country’s only borders are with Russia and China? What English singer won an Oscar in 2013 for the theme song from the James Bond movie “Skyfall”? In which New Zealand region would you find the Cape Foulwind Walkway? How many American states have names that end with the letter y? Silverstone (Britain) is a venue for what sport? In a classic humorous story by Jerome K Jerome, how many men undertook a boat trip together? What musical includes a song in which tomorrow is always a day away?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Pizza Margherita; 2. Malcolm Turnbull; 3. Butler; 4. Mongolia’s; 5. Adele; 6. The West Coast; 7. Two (Kentucky and New Jersey); 8. Motor racing; 9. Three; 10. Annie.