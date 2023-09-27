- What type of pizza uses tomato, mozzarella and basil and takes its name from a 19th-century queen of Italy?
- Who followed Tony Abbott as prime minister of Australia?
- What was the occupation of fictional characters named Pennyworth, Lurch, Jeeves and Passepartout?
- What country’s only borders are with Russia and China?
- What English singer won an Oscar in 2013 for the theme song from the James Bond movie “Skyfall”?
- In which New Zealand region would you find the Cape Foulwind Walkway?
- How many American states have names that end with the letter y?
- Silverstone (Britain) is a venue for what sport?
- In a classic humorous story by Jerome K Jerome, how many men undertook a boat trip together?
- What musical includes a song in which tomorrow is always a day away?
ANSWERS: 1. Pizza Margherita; 2. Malcolm Turnbull; 3. Butler; 4. Mongolia’s; 5. Adele; 6. The West Coast; 7. Two (Kentucky and New Jersey); 8. Motor racing; 9. Three; 10. Annie.