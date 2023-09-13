Menu
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal
Apple has retired the Lightning port and swapped in the same port you can find on most Android phones, Windows laptops, even iPads and MacBooks. (Image: WSJ)
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
By Joanna SternSometimes you have to travel 5,000 kilometres just to see an 8-millimetre hole.Yes, I’m talking about my trip to Cupertino to see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro’s new USB-C port. After 11 years, Apple has retired the Lightning port and swapped in the same port you can find on most Android phones, Windows laptops, even iPads and MacBooks.Sure, Apple spent nearly an hour at its event on Tuesday (US time) running us through all the new iPhone features. The lower-price iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models got a softer colou...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

The bad polls keep coming for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 3:05pm
