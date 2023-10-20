Menu
UN, world leaders push to get Gaza aid flowing after Biden pledge

President Joe Biden is expected to send a wide-ranging supplemental funding request to Congress tomorrow for roughly US$100 billion. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
By Anas BabaUnited States president Joe Biden declared the world at an “inflection point in history” in an Oval Office address today, linking Israel’s battle against Hamas to Ukraine’s fight against Russia and stressing the need for the US to continue funding both wars.“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with,” Biden said. “To put all that at risk and wal...
NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023
NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023

The S&P/NZX50 index closed at 10,994.08, down 141.505 points or 1.27%.

Staff reporters 6:16pm
TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation

The Maritime Union of NZ said change had begun, but the cost was too high.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
'Finger-in-the-dyke stuff': wilding pine funding

Other invasive plants could be just as big a problem in future.

Greg Hurrell 3:15pm
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Oct 2023
A recession is no longer the consensus for the US
A recession is no longer the consensus for the US

In a Wall Street Journal survey, economists lower recession probability below 50%.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Oct 2023
Tiny homes, rental suites are the hot new US homeowners’ accessory
Tiny homes, rental suites are the hot new US homeowners’ accessory

Some states are encouraging backyard cottages and ancillary dwellings. 

The Wall Street Journal 15 Oct 2023
Sales slow at Louis Vuitton’s owner as China sputters
Sales slow at Louis Vuitton’s owner as China sputters

Luxury-goods retailer struggles to lure local consumers back to its stores.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Oct 2023