Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb
Living like a Hobbit in Middle-Earth. (Image: Larnie Nicolson)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Global fans of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies will soon have the rare chance of staying overnight at the home of Bilbo Baggins on the Hobbiton movie set, courtesy of Airbnb.And if that doesn't put some hobbit hair on your feet, the $10 per night fee to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey surely would.The offer, which is not a contest, opens on Dec 14 at 10am for three two-night stays at the Shire during March.Because it's open to global bookings, Airbnb sugge...
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm
Markets

Carbon prices drop at last auction of year

All the New Zealand Units on offer were sold.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm

More Tourism

Finance

Govt gives ski fields $6m bridging funding

Life pass holders are willing to give $7.34 million now and $0.65m a year for the next two to three years.

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Tourism

US entrepreneur at helm of Queenstown Marina plans

A US tech entrepreneur's persistence got Lake Wakatipu's first large vessel marina off the drawing board and into the water.

Staff reporters 02 Dec 2022
Property

Lylo concept opens Auckland doors, Jucy Snooze checks out

The Australian owner of Jucy Snooze is sprucing up the NZ brand, with the introduction of new lifestyle concept Lylo.

Brent Melville 30 Nov 2022
News in Brief

World of Wearable Art sold after 35 years

Wellington can breathe easy as the WOW show will go on.

Staff reporters 29 Nov 2022