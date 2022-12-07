Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

Living like a Hobbit in Middle-Earth. (Image: Larnie Nicolson)

Global fans of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies will soon have the rare chance of staying overnight at the home of Bilbo Baggins on the Hobbiton movie set, courtesy of Airbnb.And if that doesn't put some hobbit hair on your feet, the $10 per night fee to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey surely would.The offer, which is not a contest, opens on Dec 14 at 10am for three two-night stays at the Shire during March.Because it's open to global bookings, Airbnb sugge...