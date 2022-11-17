Menu
It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

Hotel availability is 'capped' due to chronic staff shortages. (Image: IHG)
Brent Melville
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
The hotel sector continued to climb out of the covid abyss last month, with occupancy getting back to 96% of comparable pre-covid levels. However, staff shortages are limiting the number of available rooms ahead of the summer period.That meant a slowdown in revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the month, particularly in Auckland, Rotorua and Queenstown, where RevPAR is still below 2019 levels, and tourists from outside New Zealand or Australia are still largely absent.Occupancy levels averaged out to about 65%, compared to 80% in October 201...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

The supermarket chain has raised the bar for the industry but will others follow?

Jem Traylen 12:50pm
Technology

Trade Window grows first-half revenue 16%

Trade Window reported a 16% lift in trading revenue in the first half of the financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:11am

More Tourism

Property

Ngāi Tahu cites covid disruption as forestry, tourism lose ground

The South Island iwi investment group suffered from the impacts of covid but, by and large, it has navigated the storm.

Brent Melville 04 Nov 2022
Tourism Free

Tourism Holdings isn’t worried about possible recession

Tidied, reviewed, refocused and refreshed – Tourism Holdings says it's as prepared as it can be for the year ahead.

Ella Somers 01 Nov 2022
Tourism Free

All the Jucy details

Rental vehicle firm Jucy has gone from receivership to gaining millions in investment and new entry into the Australian tourism market. 

Ella Somers 26 Oct 2022
Tourism Free

Auckland Airport riding the turbulence

The airport is confident people are becoming travel-hungry again but won't be considering a dividend until the end of its 2023 financial year.

Ella Somers 21 Oct 2022