Jucy upgrades from economy to business class

The acquisition of Star RV will shift Jucy's focus from budget to premium. (Image: Jucy)
Brent Melville
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
Jucy Group says its $50 million purchase of 310 motorhomes under the Star RV brand will give it a strong foothold into the premium end of the trans-Tasman market.Chief executive Dan Alpe said it marks a "major change" in the Australasian motorhome rental landscape and is timed to capitalise on the recovery of the tourism industry across both markets. Alpe expects summer to be busy, with indications bookings will reach almost full capacity during the Christmas peak season. That's only weeks after Jucy took ownership of th...
