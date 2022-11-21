Menu
Queenstown tourism aims for carbon-zero by 2030

Queenstown tourism aims for carbon-zero by 2030
Carbon ‘heavy hitters’ include bus and transport companies, airlines, helicopter companies and adventure companies. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
Queenstown-Lakes’ aim to become a carbon-zero tourism destination by 2030 is like wanting to go to the moon without being sure how to get out of the earth’s atmosphere yet, a leading adventure tourism operator says.But if the tourism region commits to that path, it could also need to stump up millions of dollars in carbon offsets to ensure certification.Trent Yeo, executive director of Queenstown’s Ziptrek Ecotours, said he was still all up for ‘moon shots’ given the gravity and scale of the climate-change emergenc...
