RealNZ moves out of survival mode, into a new adventure

England-Hall has an eye on growth. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Destination tourism operator RealNZ will look to growth by acquisition as it accelerates out of covid survival mode this year.Chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the group, which counts 19 ‘experience’ businesses under the RealNZ banner, mostly in the Queenstown-Lakes and Fiordland area, will look to capitalise on a resurgent tourism industry as New Zealand comes out of the pandemic.And while the family-controlled company will always "have its heart" in the South Island, it had its eye on growth opportunities both ou...