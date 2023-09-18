Menu
Report shows peak in Queenstown hotel prices

Report shows peak in Queenstown hotel prices
(Image: Sofitel Queenstown)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
The country’s average room rate hit $224 last month, a 28% increase on the comparable pre-pandemic mid-winter rate of $175 – with Queenstown hotels spiking at $315 a night.The average daily rate (ADR) across the roughly 350 hotels – 70% of New Zealand’s available rooms – was up 7% year on year, almost in line with the rate of inflation. That was due to the Fifa Women’s World Cup and better ski conditions boosting occupancies in Auckland and Queenstown-Lakes, according to a joint report by hotel...
