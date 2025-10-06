Menu
Colorado trade mission seeks deeper business links in NZ
A Memorandum of Co-operation between NZ and Colorado was signed by Space Minister Judith Collins and Colorado Governor Jared Polis in April. (Image: NZME)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Colorado officials are heading to New Zealand this month to explore opportunities in investment, research, and collaboration, aiming to open global doors for businesses and strengthen both economies.In April, at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Space Minister Judith Collins and Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a memorandum of co-operation (MoC) on science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.The agreement focuses on aerospace, quantum, and geothermal technology.Colorado Office of Economic Development and Internati...
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Law & Regulation

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
More Trade

Primary Sector

NZ used its prime position at a major Indian food expo to tell its own story around dairy.

Dileepa Fonseka 02 Oct 2025
News in Brief

New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland have announced the establishment of a new partnership aimed at generating trade and investment opportunities and supporting economic growth.The Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership was formed during a q...

BD AI 17 Sep 2025
Markets

Outside of China and NZ, other priority markets are Japan, the US and Ireland.

Rebecca Howard 29 Aug 2025
Infrastructure

The head of the United Nations maritime agency has visited NZ for the first time. 

Oliver Lewis 12 Aug 2025