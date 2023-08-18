Menu
Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Australia

Garage Project founders Jos Ruffell (l) and Pete Gillespie sample the wares. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
New Zealand craft brewers exporting to Australia want the same excise exemption that NZ winegrowers have enjoyed since 2005.Under the trans-Tasman Closer Economic Relations trade pact, if either government offers an industry a perk, it should, by rights, be offered to the same industry in the other country.With Wellington craft brewer Garage Project about to launch into more than 700 Coles supermarkets in Australia in the coming weeks, co-founder Jos Ruffell is a prime mover in attempting to have the so-called WET regime extended...
HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service
Health

HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service

Despite efforts to keep the service going.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Environment

Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach

Politicians want to see results on freshwater improvement.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach
Energy

Renewable electricity generation drives upwards

Renewable generation rose to a record high of 95% in the last three months of 2022.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Renewable electricity generation drives upwards

More Trade

Red meat sector wants a 'proper adult conversation' about NZ-India trade
Primary Sector

Red meat sector wants a 'proper adult conversation' about NZ-India trade

India came up multiple times at the red meat sector conference.

Riley Kennedy 08 Aug 2023
Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Seismic shifts in NZ defence and foreign policy

As the world becomes more dangerous, NZ has started choosing sides.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Aug 2023
Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over
Primary Sector

Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over

The top trade negotiator spoke at the Red Meat Sector Conference on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2023
Who wants to be Ag minister: Damien O'Connor v Todd McClay
Primary Sector

Who wants to be Ag minister: Damien O'Connor v Todd McClay

The pair debated at the Red Meat Sector Conference on Sunday evening.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2023