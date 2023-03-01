Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Trade

NZ exporters will benefit from Northern Ireland deal

NZ exporters will benefit from Northern Ireland deal
Sorting out EU border problems in the wake of Brexit is good for NZ exporters. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
A deal aimed at fixing post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland stands to benefit New Zealand exporters.The NZ dollar was trading at 51.09 British pence in afternoon trading in Wellington versus 51.58 pence on Monday. It was the lowest since early November and traders expect the pound to continue to strengthen.“It certainly removes one risk hanging over the GBP,” said BNZ senior markets strategist Jason Wong. “All good for the UK and exporters to the UK,” he said.UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission presid...
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am

More Trade

Trade

Plea to not get complacent about Australia-NZ relations

An Australia-NZ trade event shows there is still work to be done on trade.

Dileepa Fonseka 28 Feb 2023
Infrastructure Free

Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Trade opportunities are in North Asia, but NZ will have to do the heavy lifting.

Brent Melville 20 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Synlait into last stretch for Chinese registration

A2 Milk will provide an update at its first-half result on Monday. 

Staff reporters 17 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey exporter collapses owing $2.9m

The company went into liquidation last week.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023