NZ exporters will benefit from Northern Ireland deal

Sorting out EU border problems in the wake of Brexit is good for NZ exporters. (Image: Getty)

A deal aimed at fixing post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland stands to benefit New Zealand exporters.The NZ dollar was trading at 51.09 British pence in afternoon trading in Wellington versus 51.58 pence on Monday. It was the lowest since early November and traders expect the pound to continue to strengthen.“It certainly removes one risk hanging over the GBP,” said BNZ senior markets strategist Jason Wong. “All good for the UK and exporters to the UK,” he said.UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission presid...