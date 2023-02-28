Menu
Plea to not get complacent about Australia-NZ trading relations

Plea to not get complacent about Australia-NZ trading relations
Australian deputy high commissioner Amy Guihot, left, says you know CER is a success because it works seamlessly. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
New Zealand and Australia are celebrating four decades of closer economic relations and both countries are committed to going even further: turning the two countries into a single economic market. But the anniversary of what the World Trade Organisation terms our “gold standard” trans-Tasman Closer Economic Relations(CER) trade agreement is taking place at a time when NZ and Australia have spent more than two years behind closed borders. At the two-day Auckland Trade and Economic Policy School (ATEPS) Air NZ regulatory aff...
