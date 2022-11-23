Menu
Cable cars in Auckland? Doppelmayr looks for urban opportunities

A cable car system in La Paz, Bolivia. (Image: Doppelmayr)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
Leading ropeways company Doppelmayr has built urban cable-car systems in locations such as Mexico City and Singapore. But now it is actively searching for opportunities to provide public transport solutions in New Zealand. The global operator has had a presence in NZ since the 1970s, but aside from the funicular railway in Wellington, its activities have been limited to ski and tourism systems. As part of its new public transport focus, Doppelmayr NZ has appointed former Waka Kotahi chief executive Fergus Gammie to its board. In...
