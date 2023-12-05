Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy
Entrada chief John Thorburn (right) is excited to house a new Greyhound. (Image: Entrada)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Entrada Travel Group is operating the biggest land-based transport companies on both sides of the Tasman after buying Greyhound Australia as it looks to take advantage of the return of international tourists. The New Zealand firm, which operates the InterCity bus service, will add about 70 coaches to its fleet with the Greyhound acquisition and plans to accelerate the Australian firm’s replacement programme as the pace of international arrivals picks up. Entrada didn’t disclose the sale price, although chief executive...
Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction
Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

All options for Tower

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
All options for Tower
Markets

Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects

Top transport and health stocks remain safe havens, as covid hangover abates.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects

More Transport

InterCity owner buys Greyhound Australia
News in Brief

InterCity owner buys Greyhound Australia

The NZ business didn't say how much it paid. 

Staff reporters 04 Dec 2023
ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering
Markets

ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering

Cash burn under control, strong potential in North America.

Ben Moore 29 Nov 2023
NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'
Markets

NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'

Agreeements with 200 PBT courier van owner operators won't be part of the deal.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
Transport costs accelerate 17%, but tyre pressure down
News in Brief

Transport costs accelerate 17%, but tyre pressure down

Quarter-on-quarter increases were driven by reinstated road user charges.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2023