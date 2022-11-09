Menu
NZ government pushes biofuels target out a year

Larger stockpiles of transport fuels are intended to prevent supply disruptions. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Fuel companies’ inability to meet the government’s 2023 biofuels targets has forced a one-year delay to the phasing in of new requirements to increase the proportion of the sustainably produced fuel in the nation’s diesel supply.Energy minister Megan Woods announced the delay for the new biofuels to April 1, 2024, saying the move was “not putting climate change on the backburner” and that the greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the first year of the new regime would have been very small.The delay would “al...
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Are you smart enough to beat our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am

