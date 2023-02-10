Ōtākaro CEO appointed City Rail Link chair

Outgoing Ōtākaro CEO John Bridgman has been appointed chair of City Rail Link Limited. (Image: CRL)

John Bridgman, the outgoing chief executive of Christchurch rebuild agency Ōtākaro, has been appointed chair of City Rail Link (CRL) Ltd.Transport minister Michael Wood and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown made the announcement on Friday.Brian Roche resigned as CRL Ltd chair in September 2021 but stayed in the role while the Auckland council and crown-owned delivery company negotiated with the contractor over covid-19 impacts likely to add significant extra cost to the $4.4 billion project.The outcome of those negotiations has yet to be made public,...